Northern Ireland flag replaced with Irish tricolour at Derry City’s Europa Conference League qualifier

A video of a person taking down a Northern Ireland flag ahead of Derry City’s Europa Conference League qualifier has been widely circulated online. The clip is from Derry City’s match against HB Torshavn in the Faroe Islands on Thursday. It shows an official from the host club lowering the Northern Ireland flag from the mast where it was flying beside other local flags in the stadium. It is then replaced with an Irish tricolour. It is thought officials mistakenly used the Northern Ireland flag for the game, rather than the tricolour, although the error was spotted and the switch made before kick-off. Derry City play in the League Of Ireland’s Premier Division – which is based in the Republic of Ireland – whereas the majority of football teams in Northern Ireland play in the Northern Ireland Football League. The footage posted to social media captures the incident from a distant angle and other people can be heard laughing in the background. The game itself resulted in a scoreless draw and Derry City, who will be hoping to get through a round in Europe for the first time since 2014, had the better of limited opportunities in the largely forgettable Europa Conference League first leg encounter.