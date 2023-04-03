NoRegrets The Marie Keating Foundation, Bowel Cancer Awareness Month

The Marie Keating Foundation kindly supported by Servier has launched a new campaign, #NoRegrets, to mark Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this April to encourage the public to be better aware of its signs and symptoms and to increase the early detection of colorectal cancer in ‘younger’ people. In Ireland, around 2,562 people each year develop bowel cancer, also known as colon, rectal or colorectal cancer. Bowel cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death. It is the second most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women.