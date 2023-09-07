'No excuses' - Sexton returns to Ireland team and Farrell on Joe McCarthy inclusion as they go 'full steam ahead' for World Cup kick-off
In today's Indo World Cup Daily video from Bordeaux, watch Johnny Sexon talk about his return to playing and his "no excuses" mentality as he looks to hit the ground running in Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday. Andy Farrell also talks about his selection of Joe McCarthy in the second row and he expects a "fantastic" performance from his team.