Nine arrested after Oxford Street disturbance following disorder rumours

Police have arrested nine people and issued 34 dispersal orders after an incident on London’s Oxford Street, following social media rumours of planned disorder. Two people were held in Essex for conspiracy to commit robbery following online social media posts, while others were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and going equipped to steal. In one incident, two young men were led away from near to a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in handcuffs, close to a shop rumoured to be the target of the disturbance. Nearby shops including an optician and pharmacy closed their shutters briefly shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, as crowds gathered on the busy street. The men, one wearing a green hoodie and the other a grey tracksuit, were apprehended by police before being handcuffed. Traffic on the packed street was temporarily brought to a halt, until four mounted police alongside security personnel were able to disperse onlookers. There was a heavy police and security presence on the popular shopping street in the build-up to the disturbance, after rumours of a planned disorder were circulated on social media.