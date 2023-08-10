‘This is the team to do it’’ – Niall Horan reveals Robbie Henshaw friendship as he watches Ireland team train in Portugal

Niall Horan was among the famous faces to watch the Ireland rugby team training in Portugal.

A number of famous faces paid a visit to the Irish rugby training camp in Portugal, just weeks out from the World Cup.

Roy Keane, who turns 52 this week, caught up with captain Johnny Sexton at The Campus in Faro as the squad continues their preparations with a “warm weather training camp.”

The pair’s relationship goes back a few years as Keane has previously been invited into camp to speak with the squad. Sexton is a huge United fan and has long been an admirer of Keane.

The session was well attended by Irish celebrities, as the football pundit was also joined by former One Direction star Niall Horan – who is playing a musicl festival nearby - and golfer Padraig Harrington.

Slow Hands singer Horan was pictured laughing alongside Robbie Henshaw and Connor Murray while Harrington walked alongside head coach Andy Farrell.

It is understood that Keane and Harrington are on family holidays in the Algarve, while Horan is in Portugal to play the music festival Meo Sudoeste in the nearby town, Zambujeira do Mar.

Horan hails from Mullingar and is friends with Ireland’s Athlone-born centre Robbie Henshaw, whose family have a strong musical background.