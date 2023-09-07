Newstalk presenter Henry McKean to celebrate Irish citizenship after 33 years in the country

Henry McKean to celebrate Irish citizenship after 33 years in the country

Newstalk broadcaster Henry McKean is now “officially Irish” after moving to Dublin 33 years ago and even sharing a geography class with Brian O’Driscoll.

Journalist McKean moved to Ireland “during Italia ’90” – and landed at the age of 11 into a country that was “going crazy” for the Boys in Green.

"My granny was from Cork and under the ‘Granny Rule’ I could play for Ireland – which I can’t because I’m rubbish.

"I went to school here from the age of 11. Brian O’Driscoll had the privilege of being in my geography class,” he joked. “I was surrounded by great rugby players, even though I was rubbish.”