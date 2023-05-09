Home > Videos News in 90 seconds 9th MayNews in 90 seconds 9th MayVideo TeamToday at 14:49Watch today's news in 90 seconds | 9th May Popular VideosMoreLate Late Show: The contenders still in running to be new hostRoyal fans take to social media after spotting the 'Grim Reaper' at King Charles' CoronationCharlie Bird shares heart warming memory of meeting his hero Bruce Springsteen Latest VideosWoman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'News in 90 seconds 9th May‘It was torture’ – Wild Youth happy X-Factor-style results scrapped for Eurovision semi-finalEuropean Commission president visits Kyiv to mark Europe DayWest has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, Putin tells Victory Day paradeFormer Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in court in IslamabadWhich TV shows are affected by the Hollywood writers' strike?Actor Halle Bailley attends 'The Little Mermaid' premiereSmoke trails seen over the skies of Kyiv as Russia launches barrage of cruise missilesBruce Springsteen performs hit track 'Kitty's Back' during Dublin gigShow more Top StoriesCelebrity FeaturesKinks, tips and Ben Affleck’s ‘technical excellence’: Welcome to the age of the celebrity sex overshareSligoDonegal driver (60) crashed camper van at 2.25am having had a couple of drinks after funeral in SligoIrish NewsDeirdre O’Kane says she has ‘made peace with the menopause’CourtsFormer TV chef living in Wicklow fails to have conviction overturned after his ‘personal life was destroyed’ Latest NewsMoreChampions Cup Henshaw and Lowe in running for return but Leinster will be cautious about Grand Slam-winning duo15:44Courts Prison officer accused of going AWOL to ‘save her marriage’ wins job back after tribunal finds bosses ‘wholly unreasonable’15:37Politics Niall Collins knew his wife had interest in council site when he sat at local authority meeting 15:33Irish Business Ryanair orders $40bn worth of Boeing planes in marker of ambition15:30Athletics Transgender sprinter Halba Diouf’s Olympic dream over despite testosterone levels proven below average woman15:29Television What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+ today: Ireland’s Eurovision dream kicks off and BBC’s Empire of Erdogan15:20Britain Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'15:15Irish Business HostelWorld shares surge as Covid recedes and travellers reconnect15:14Courts Gangster Barry Young ran 20-man drugs gang but was wracked with ‘anxiety’ and feared for his life, court told15:11Theatre & Arts One Moment Now theatre review: audio play’s courageous technique is let down by meek storytelling15:06