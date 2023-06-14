News In 90 - June 14th

Home > Videos News In 90 - June 14thNews In 90 - June 14thSathishaa MohanToday at 11:13Today's news in 90 seconds. Popular VideosMoreIrish man living in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in his diggerMeet one of Ireland's primary school teachers going viral on TikTokAslan - Alone Again - Independent.ie Windmill Lane Sessions Latest Videos"We are very disappointed", says Tara Mines workersHousing experts call for national home-building agencyVaradkar says Luxembourg shows coalition can be re-electedNews In 90 - June 14thTrump slams prosecutor as ‘thug’ in NJ speechTips to help your car pass the NCTTop 5: Car models with highest NCT failure rates last yearRTE star Ryan Tubridy pays an emotional tribute to Christy Dignam‘Compassion and understanding needed when future of Grenfell Tower is decided’A teenager killed in Nottingham attack has been named as Barnaby WebberShow more Top StoriesParentingBill Linnane: I’m not the most amazing dad, but I’m competent. That’s what I’ll be celebrating this Father’s DayGolfPGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps away to recover from an unspecified ‘medical situation’GAABelfast hurler invited Kilkenny’s TJ Reid to wedding after stag do pitch invasionIrish NewsHooded Men welcome police apology… 52 years after their torture Latest NewsMoreVideos "We are very disappointed", says Tara Mines workers13:12Celebrity News ITV paying for Phillip Schofield to receive counselling amid concerns for his welfare after affair that led to ‘This Morning’ exit 13:10Politics Damien English breaks his silence and says he is ‘embarrassed’ over lying on planning application13:10Irish Business Corre Energy doubles European storage capability following new Germany agreement13:03Rugby Heineken Champions Cup set for another revamp with four pools of six teams set to be introduced 13:00Celebrity News Irvine Welsh and Bernardine Evaristo on book festival line-up13:00Videos Housing experts call for national home-building agency12:57Celebrity News ITV boss says allegations of toxicity at This Morning ‘deeply disappoints me’12:50Technology Vodafone and Three to merge UK mobile operations12:46Soccer Real Madrid complete signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal12:44