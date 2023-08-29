New study looks at teacher perpetrated sexual misconduct in post-primary schools in Ireland

Hundreds of secondary school students in Ireland and the UK have experienced sexual harassment by a teacher, a new survey shows.

The report is the first of its kind, giving an insight into the inappropriate comments, unwelcome touching and sexist remarks that teenage, predominantly female students have received, mostly from male teachers.

Some shared how they were asked on dates by their teacher as students, while others told how they were touched inappropriately, called a “naughty girl” by their teachers or were forced to withdraw from activities due to the incident.