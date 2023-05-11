New listenership figures for RTE Radio revealed: Morning shows surges in popularity while weekend shows experience slump

The latest Joint National Listenership Research for RTE Radio has been released and the results are in! The morning daily shows on RTE Radio 1 have seen a surge in popularity with Morning Ireland gaining an impressive 4,000 new listeners, bringing its total to 437,000. Ryan Tubridy and Claire Byrne have also seen an increase in their listenership by 4,000 and 6,000 respectively. However, some of the top weekend shows have experienced a decline in listenership. Find out more about the latest listenership figures in this video.