New enclosure with a view opened for Barbary lions in Belfast

A new enclosure with a view has been opened at Belfast Zoo for the city’s pride of Barbary lions. Nestled on high ground it offers views across the zoo and city, inspired by the Barbary lions native Atlas Mountain habitat in North Africa. The new Kingdom of the Barbary Lion facility was officially opened by Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy before the first visitors were able to enjoy watching through 14 viewing windows. Belfast Zoo manager Alyn Cairns said it was an ideal retirement home for their three Barbary lions, who are aged in their 20s – a male named Qays and two females, Fidda and Theibba. The Kingdom of the Barbary Lion is designed for the needs of the lions with trees, ridges, rocks, caves, a viewing platform and climbing poles. Mr Cairns said there is around twice as much floor space in the new enclosure.