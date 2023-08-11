Netflix : Heart of Stone | Trailer

Heart of Stone begins with a classic spy movie showstopper: a casino showdown in the Italian Alps, with its cast of battle-hardened secret agents in jeopardy. “In a film like this, you want that sense of adventure and you want to push it as far as you can,” Harper told Netflix in an interview conducted earlier this year. Heart of Stone’s opening sequence hits you with instant thrills, as Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) tests out her poker face in a desperate bluffing gambit with casino security. “I think a big draw of this sort of film is wish fulfillment,” Harper said. “The fact is our own lives are less exciting than those of the agents that we watch on-screen.” Available on Netflix on August 11th.