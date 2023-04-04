Nato secretary general welcomes 'historic day' for alliance as Finland prepares to join

Finland is set to officially become a member of Nato and take its place among the ranks of the world’s biggest security alliance.

Neighbouring Russia has already warned that it will bolster its defences near their joint border if Nato deploys any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country.

Speaking to media before a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, the alliance's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg hailed the "historic day" for Nato, and said Finland's accession was prompted entirely by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

President Vladimir Putin "wanted less Nato along his borders," said Mr Stoltenberg. "He's getting exactly the opposite: he's getting more troops, more readiness and more forces – land, sea and air – in the eastern part of the alliance."