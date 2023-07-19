My choice to stay – Jon Rahm not seeking compensation for PGA Tour loyalty

Jon Rahm does not feel he should be compensated for staying loyal to the PGA Tour, but admitted players who defected to LIV Golf should face some form of “punishment”. The prospect of paying players who turned down lucrative offers to join the Saudi-funded breakaway has been discussed ever since the shock announcement of the framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV. But while vocal LIV critic Rory McIlroy is in favour, Rahm will not be seeking a share of what has been described by Tour officials as an “equalisation fund”.