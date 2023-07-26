Mountjoy inmates put shoulders to the wheel to provide bikes for Ukrainian refugees

A group of prisoners in Mountjoy jail have rolled up their sleeves to help after a unique initiative to restore old unwanted bicycles to be gifted to Ukrainian refugees became backlogged with work.

The Good Bike Project, which was the brainchild of Paul McQuaid, former champion cyclist and owner of River Cycles in Dublin city, was set up when Ukrainians started after arriving here after fleeing their home country following the invasion by Russia in February last year.

The Irish Red Cross noticed that transport was a major issue for many Ukrainian adults and children who were either looking for work or integrating into schools, especially in rural areas.

They wanted to help Paul McQuaid with his Good Bike Project and they knew what he needed was finance and some handy mechanics.

So they called upon their contacts in the Irish Prison Service to see if they could help, and now with funds donated from the Irish public being used to buy spare parts, a group of prisoners have turned part of the Training Unit in Mountjoy into a thriving bicycle workshop.

Old bikes are stripped down, cleaned, polished, painted, oiled and repaired, and the gleaming restored cycles are then passed on the refugees from Ukraine.

“A year and a half ago we set up the Good Bike Project and we’ve been giving free bikes to Ukrainian refugees here in Ireland since then. A few days ago we gave out our 2,000th bike. Around six months ago Liam O’Dwyer from the Irish Red Cross came to us with the idea to get me more help in restoring these bikes we collect from garages, gardens, underground carparks, and garda stations,” said Paul McQuaid.

“Now we’re in the Training Unit here in Mountjoy, and one of the bikes I brought in today is one I collected from Ballymun garda station that was in a terrible state, and now it is being restored today and I hope to get it to a 70-year-old Ukrainian man tomorrow afternoon. We got a request from his daughter saying her father used to cycle every day in Odessa and he’d love a bike,” he added.

Assistant Governor of Mountjoy, Dave Mulligan, says the project is a win-win for everyone, the donor of the bike, the prisoner who revives it and gets a sense of achievement and of contributing to society from the work, and the refugee who receives the bike and can use it to get to school or work.

In the background a team of inmates are dismantling, cleaning and polishing the parts from the bike Paul brought in.

“There must be hundreds of bikes abandoned in sheds around the country, and I would encourage people to donate them. Some people might think they’re too far gone, but we can restore them,” said one prisoner.

“For us a great way of staying occupied and focused. When I’m doing this my mind is on the job and not on other things. It helps everyone and I’m very proud to be part of the project. It gives me a sense of usefulness and direction,” said another inmate.