Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil

Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil

The heartbroken mothers of two students stabbed to death in the deadly Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil. Thousands of people gathered in the city’s Market Square to pay their respects to Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates – who were all fatally stabbed in Tuesday’s attacks.

Popular VideosMore