Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil
The heartbroken mothers of two students stabbed to death in the deadly Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil. Thousands of people gathered in the city’s Market Square to pay their respects to Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates – who were all fatally stabbed in Tuesday’s attacks.
Popular VideosMore
‘The love we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere’ – Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s father speaks at Nottingham vigil
Aslan perform Alone Again for Independent.ie Windmill Lane Sessions
Hurler sneaks onto pitch dressed as Kilkenny star to grab photo with TJ Reid following the county's Leinster championship win