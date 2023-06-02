Mother of Liverpool teenager shot dead six years ago wants to face his killer

The mother of a Liverpool teenager fatally shot six years ago said she wants to face his killer, as she spoke of her distress at hearing of other young victims of gun crime. Yusuf Sonko, 18, was one week away from completing his A-Level exams when he was shot in the head in Tagus Street in Toxteth, at about 8.30pm on Friday June 2 2017. On the sixth anniversary of the shooting, charity Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Mr Sonko’s death. His mother, Khadija Sonko, 45, told the PA news agency: “I need to face the person and ask him why. Why me? Why Yusuf?