Mother lets daughter cut her own hair, but immediately regrets it: 'Did you even use a mirror?'

Mother lets daughter cut her own hair, but immediately regrets it

Valerie Farlow (37) from Texas likes to let her five-year-old daughter experiment with different hairstyles, but she immediately regretted the decision when she saw her daughter Lexicon's result.

The mother of two found her daughter in the living room with a pair of children's scissors and a bucket, where almost all of her daughter's ended up.

"I didn't have the heart to say it wasn't good," Valerie said afterwards.