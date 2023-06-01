‘Momentous day’ as Daithi’s Law takes effect in Northern Ireland

Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors as Daithi’s Law has come into effect. The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation, named in honour of six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann, will change the way consent is granted. The intent of the new legislation is to increase the current number of organs available to people in need of a transplant. Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt-out or are in an excluded group.