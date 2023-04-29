Moment young boy steers school bus to safety after driver fainted while driving

Security camera footage shows the moment young US schoolboy Dillon Reeves steered his school bus to safety after the driver fainted while driving. Reeves and his fellow classmates were on the bus headed home when the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The driver slowed the bus down but was not able to bring the vehicle to a stop before losing consciousness. Dillion is seen springing into action and steering the bus away from nearby traffic while bringing the bus to a halt.

Emergency services soon arrived and treated the driver and evacuated the schoolchildren to safety. No one was harmed in the incident which took place in Michigan, United States.