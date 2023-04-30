Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida

Home > Videos Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits FloridaMoment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits FloridaToday at 10:29Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida Popular VideosMore'This is crazy' – Passengers amazed by Cork taxi with pet crow that flies alongside carStunning footage captured of Herbert Park in DublinMichael O'Leary: 220 flight cancellations on Bank Holiday Monday due to French ATC strike Latest VideosJoe Biden takes dig at Tucker Carlson saying it is 'finished' for himJoe Biden says he looks like Harry Styles in joke about his age at White House Correspondents' DinnerMoment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits FloridaHow the ancient coronation ceremony has been shaped over the centuriesPep Guardiola warns Man City not to ‘destruct’ as people say title race is overPlayer Ratings - Ireland V ScotlandPlayer Ratings - Leinster V ToulouseMichael O'Leary: 220 flight cancellations on Bank Holiday Monday due to French ATC strikeMoment young boy steers school bus to safety after driver fainted while drivingLeague of Ireland round-up: Bohs slip up at UCD, a much-needed win for Derry, and a late winner in the Louth derbyShow more Top StoriesSex & RelationshipsDear Mary: My marriage was sexless for 37 years, now I’m my wife’s carer. I’m so angryCelebrity FeaturesLaura Whitmore: ‘I’ve had people say that I’m too fat or too thin or I’ve got a weird shaped head. That’s why I tried to hide my pregnancy’ PoliticsPaschal Donohoe ‘postergate’ firm was paid €68m by StatePoliticsGarda Commissioner advised to extend protection to super junior ministers after 'sinister' death threat to Jack Chambers Latest NewsMoreCelebrity News Labour ‘would clean up politics and have independent process for chair of BBC’12:25World News Cancer survivor trains for mountain trek in aid of ‘butterfly skin’ charity12:10World News Joe Biden takes dig at Tucker Carlson saying it is 'finished' for him12:07Videos Joe Biden says he looks like Harry Styles in joke about his age at White House Correspondents' Dinner12:06Golf Jon Rahm blasts course record 61 to lurk just two behind Tony Finau at Mexico Open12:04World News In Pictures: Beltane festival celebrated with burning of giant wicker phoenix11:40Premier League ‘He’s a very important player with his history and understanding of the club’ – Sean Dyche hails Seamus Coleman return11:08Soccer EFL wrap: James McClean’s Wigan relegated to League One as Kieran McKenna leads Ipswich back to Championship10:44Videos Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida10:29League of Ireland ‘It does give me confidence’ – Sligo boss John Russell taking positives from display in Shamrock Rovers defeat 10:24