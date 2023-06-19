'Mom was watching over me' says US Open champion Wyndham Clark

American Wyndham Clark won the 123rd US Open on Father’s Day, but his thoughts immediately turned to his late mother at Los Angeles Country Club. Lise Clark introduced her son to the game of golf and was a massive influence on his career before her death from breast cancer in 2013. Making just his seventh major start, Clark carded a closing round of 70 to finish 10 under par and a shot ahead of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, with world number one Scottie Scheffler two strokes further back.