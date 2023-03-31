Mikel Arteta hopeful William Saliba’s back injury is not long-term issue

Mikel Arteta is hopeful William Saliba’s back injury will not be a long-term one that requires careful management over the remainder of the season. The France defender was forced off during the Europa League last-16 defeat to Sporting, missing the win over Crystal Palace and the international break. Arteta has confirmed he will be absent for the visit of Leeds on Saturday, where, if results go their way, Arsenal could go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.