Micheál Martin criticises protesters removed by gardai from security forum

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said protestors who heckled him at the Government’s controversial neutrality forum in Cork were “incoherent” and “crossed the line”.

He said Ireland shouldn’t be “squeamish” about participation in Pesco initiatives and said universities now are “shying” away from debate because they are fearful of disruption from similar protests.

He said he anticipated there would be a form of protest at the event and said protesters, who said they were from the Connolly Youth Movement, were making comments which were “not evidence based”.