Michael Palin and Jordan Henderson appear with NHS staff and patients in new Rankin exhibition

Comedian Michael Palin and England footballer Jordan Henderson are some of the famous faces appearing alongside NHS staff, patients and volunteers in a new exhibition from Rankin and NHS Charities Together, celebrating 75 years of health service charities. Ahead of the NHS’s 75th anniversary on July 5, Love and Charity: A History of Giving in the NHS celebrates the role charities have played throughout health service history, and how their contribution has helped make the NHS what it is today. The exhibition will be displayed at the Saatchi gallery in London from May 31 to June 11. Led by NHS Charities Together and internationally renowned photographer Rankin, the series features new portraits of NHS staff, patients, volunteers and high-profile supporters from every nation and region of the UK – each of whom have a powerful personal connection to the impact and influence of NHS charities.