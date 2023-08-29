Michael McGrath remains coy on Budget as Fianna Fail looks to put stamp on it

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said that “a strong economy” enables the government to invest in public services, as his Fianna Fail party looks to put its stamp on the upcoming budget. While remaining coy on budgetary options, he said it would be a “challenging” autumn and winter for people due to high mortgage repayments and energy bills. Budget 2024, which will be unveiled on October 10, will be the first budget a Fianna Fail Finance minister has delivered in more than 10 years – when the country was in the grips of the recession.