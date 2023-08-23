Michael Beale says Rangers have 'set up next week' with Champions League draw

Michael Beale insists Rangers’ Champions League hopes should not be written off following the 2-2 play-off draw with PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox. Gers attacker Abdallah Sima curled in a terrific first-leg opener just before the interval but the Dutch side levelled through midfielder Ibrahim Sangare just after the hour mark. As play raced from end to end, substitute Rabbi Matondo scored his first Light Blues goal in the 76th minute before PSV captain Luuk de Jong levelled with a header four minutes later, and the match ended in a repeat of last year’s score at the same stage of the competition. The two sides drew 2-2 at Ibrox before Rangers scrambled a 1-0 win in Eindhoven and Beale remains confident of progress in the Netherlands next Wednesday night.