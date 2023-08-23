Meet the New York Rose Róisín Wiley crowned the 2023 Rose of Tralee

New York Rose Róisín Wiley as been crowned the 2023 International Rose of Tralee in an emotional final night of the festival.

“I don’t know when it will hit me,” she said. “When I saw all of the girls come around me and I made eye-contact with them I was in shock – in the most amazing way.”

New York Rose said she was looking forward to “the next chapter” as the 2023 winner.

“Growing up as an Irish-American in New York with a name like Róisín, being Irish is usually the first conversation I have with somebody new," she added.

"I’m just so proud to represent Ireland in New York.”

Hosting duties were divided for the first time in history this year, with Kathryn Thomas fitting into the familiar – and much beloved – format led by Dáithí Ó Sé in an evening that saw line dancing, leg waxing and proud loved ones.

An excited crowd carried banners laden with glitter into the audience ahead of the show, letting loose with roars of applause as each Rose took to the stage.