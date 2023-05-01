Meet the farmer paralysed from the waist down who refuses to let that stop him driving a tractor

Meet the farmer confined to a wheelchair who refuses to let that stop him driving a tractor

Martin Murphy was left paralysed from the waist down following a single vehicle accident 10 years ago but he refused to let his injuries stop him farming.

Martin, from Tullyallen, Co Louth fractured one of his vertebrae and needed an urgent operation to help him to continue to walk.

The operation at his nearby hospital was unsuccessful and left him without the use of his legs.

However, he was so determined to recover as much of his independence as he could that after spending time at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire, he was back driving legally on the road a month after leaving the medical facility.