Meet the Cavan couple who wanted an escape from their day jobs so started their own farm

Cavan-based couple Jane Carolan and Derek Lynch “had never touched a sheep, pig or hen before” they started farming in 2021. Two years later, their pasture-raised eggs, lamb and pork as well as their homemade bread and jam are selling out on a daily basis.

“I’m an occupational therapist and Derek works in the Department of Finance so we didn’t know anything about farming,” says Jane. “I had grown up on a mixed farm but never took any part in it before moving away to London for work. “We moved home to Cavan about 10 years ago and built on the far end of the farm.” The self-confessed ‘rookie farmers’ had been toying with the idea of producing their own food for years and in 2021, wanting an escape from their day jobs, they decided to give it a go and they set up Forest Hill Farm.