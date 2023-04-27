Meera Syal sees Bafta Fellowship as ‘extraordinary moment’ of change for TV

PA Media

Meera Syal said she sees her Bafta Fellowship as a “really extraordinary moment” of change following the “invisibility” and “misunderstanding” she felt at the beginning of her career. The comedian, actress, playwright and author – primarily known for comedy shows Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars At No 42, which saw British Asian actors in prominent roles – has been announced on Thursday as a recipient of the highest accolade the awards organisation can give.

