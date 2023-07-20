Mayo hotel evacuated after fire
A hotel in Co Mayo was evacuated during the early hours of this morning following a minor fire in the building. An investigation is underway to find the source of the fire, which is understood to have started in the leisure centre of the Westport Woods Hotel & Spa. All guests were evacuated from the hotel before dawn while emergency services responded to the incident. Two fire brigades and local gardaí attended the scene and remained on site until the situation was brought under control.