Mauricio Pochettino confident of rapid Chelsea improvement after West Ham defeat

Mauricio Pochettino confident of rapid Chelsea improvement after West Ham defeat

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Chelsea will improve quickly despite an alarming 3-1 defeat at 10-man West Ham. The Blues were the better side but James Ward-Prowse, making his Hammers debut, created goals for Nayef Aguerd and Michail Antonio, either side of Carney Chukwuemeka’s equaliser. Enzo Fernandez had a penalty saved by Alphonse Areola and West Ham had to play the final 25 minutes a player down after Aguerd saw red.

Popular VideosMore