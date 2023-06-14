Masters champion Jon Rahm admits 'bombshell' announcement of peace deal has been tough

Masters champion Jon Rahm admits 'bombshell' announcement of peace deal has been tough

Masters champion Jon Rahm admits it has been tough to deal with the “bombshell” announcement of a peace deal between golf’s warring factions that has still left the game in a state of limbo. Rahm confirmed many players feel a sense of betrayal at the news that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour plan to merge their commercial operations with the golf-related businesses of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf League.

Popular VideosMore