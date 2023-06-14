Mary Lou McDonald accuses Government of ‘feigning surprise’ over temporary shutdown of Tara Mines

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, has said the Government is “feigning surprise” at the shock announcement of the temporary shutdown of Tara Mines with the loss of 650 jobs. Ms McDonald told the Dáil the Government was aware for several months of serious problems at the mine near Navan, Co Meath. She said the Government was “asleep at the wheel” and accused ministers of inaction until after the shock announcement.