Mark Wood thinks he can get even faster after lightning spell at Headingley

Mark Wood is convinced he can bowl even faster after approaching a searing 97mph and reigniting England’s Ashes campaign with a maiden Test five-wicket haul on home soil. An elbow niggle kept Wood out at Edgbaston and Lord’s but he was worth the wait after turning up the speed dial at Headingley, clocking 91mph from his first delivery and topping out at 96.5mph. His opening four-over burst ended with Usman Khawaja’s leg stump flattened by a 94.6mph thunderbolt and was recorded by the CricViz database as the second quickest spell in England – he also owns top spot.