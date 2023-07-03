Marcus Trescothick comfortable with decision to reprieve Ben Duckett

England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said he was comfortable with the umpires’ decision to reprieve England opener Ben Duckett. Duckett was on his way back to the pavilion for 50 after Mitchell Starc held on to a mis-hit uppercut at fine-leg, apparently leaving England in dire trouble at 113 for five chasing a distant 371. But he was called back after TV umpire Marais Erasmus reviewed the footage and ruled that the ball was not under Starc’s control before he slid it along the outfield.