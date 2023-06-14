Marcus Rashford brushes off critics and insists he is committed to England

Marcus Rashford says he is fully committed to England and does not care if onlookers criticise or question his dedication to the national team. The 25-year-old is preparing for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia having withdrawn from March’s meet-up through injury. Rashford has had to pull out of numerous camps over the years but his decision to head to New York while England were winning their Group C opener 2-1 in Italy sparked debate.