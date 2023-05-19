Manchester United could be without Marcus Rashford for Bournemouth game

Manchester United could again be without Marcus Rashford for their Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday. The forward missed last weekend’s victory over Wolves with a leg injury but has trained all week and had been expected to be available before going down with illness. Defeats against Brighton and West Ham prior to the victory over Wolves coupled with Liverpool’s strong finish to the season have put United’s Champions League hopes in some jeopardy. They have a one-point advantage and a game in hand on their big rivals but can ill afford any more slip-ups. Ten Hag only has to look across the city to see the level United are aspiring to return to, but he knows finishing in the top four is key to everything.