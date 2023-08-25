Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag avoids questions about Mason Greenwood

Erik ten Hag sidestepped questions about Mason Greenwood as the Manchester United manager spoke for the first time since it was agreed that the forward will leave Old Trafford. The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.