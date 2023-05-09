Manchester City fans confident of getting revenge over Real Madrid

Manchester City supporters were in confident mood in the Spanish capital ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s outfit were knocked out by Los Blancos at the same stage in last season’s competition but did not then have Erling Haaland in their ranks. The Norwegian striker has already hit the 50-goal mark in his first season as a City player, with supporters believing they now possess the biggest weapon in world football.