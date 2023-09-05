Man who went on daylight ‘rampage’ with two foot machete jailed for seven months

A man who “rampaged” about Coleraine with a two foot machete before he was disarmed and restrained by brave members of the public has been handed a seven-month jail sentence.

Jailing Corrie Gordon at the town’s Magistrates Court, District Judge Peter King praised those who instead of standing by, “intervened speedily and with professionalism to stop this from getting any worse.”

Appearing at court by videolink from prison 23-year-old Gordon, from Cappagh Avenue in Portstewart, Co Derry entered guilty pleas to six of the seven charges against him including three counts of common assault and single charges of making a threat to kill, possessing a bladed article on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine and possessing class C pregabalin.

A further charge having class A cocaine was withdrawn without prejudice by the prosecution and opening the case of the facts, the PPS lawyer outlined how the genesis of the case was in a social media disagreement between Gordon and an alleged victim who works at the Egyptian Barber shop in Coleraine.

Having messaged that he was on his way, Gordon turned up at the barber’s shop dressed all in black, wearing a black balaclava, carrying a black backpack and brandishing a 2’ machete and he chased the victim into a back room, putting two others in fear of assault.

“Following this the defendant rampaged around public streets, the railway station and close to Millburn Primary School, swinging the machete and shouting that he has a gun,” said the lawyer.

Much of the incident was captured by witnesses on their mobile phones and the footage was soon shared and viewed far and wide on social media.

Members of the public intervened, disarmed Gordon and held him until police arrived, he told the court and Gordon’s defence counsel said the defendant himself was thankful they did because “if not for their gallantry, one dreads to think where this could have gone ultimately.”

“There was a number of gallant and brave public servants who assisted and they are individuals who deserve an honourable mention and they are individuals to whom Mr Gordon is indebted,” said the barrister.

Imposing the seven-month sentence, the equivalent of which Gordon has almost already served, DJ King said had the case gone to the Crown Court he could have faced a maximum ten-year sentence.