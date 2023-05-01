Man takes down the Union flag before the semi-final between Derry and Monaghan

Home > Videos Man takes down the Union flag before the semi-final between Derry and MonaghanMan takes down the Union flag before the semi-final between Derry and MonaghanDarragh KellyToday at 12:21Man removes Union flag from pole ahead of Derry vs Monaghan semi-final Popular VideosMoreMoment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits FloridaBizarre moment Joe Biden forgets he visited IrelandJoe Biden says he looks like Harry Styles in joke about his age at White House Correspondents' Dinner Latest VideosDublin Airport: 'I actually support this strike, even though it's not very convenient'Meet the farmer paralysed from the waist down who refuses to let that stop him driving a tractorMan takes down the Union flag before the semi-final between Derry and MonaghanUkrainian DJ hopes simultaneous raves in Liverpool and Kyiv create connectionIreland's 7-day weather forecastGiant wicker man being burnt during Beltane FestivalHeavy police presence divides transgender protest in LondonErik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes is proving captaincy doubts were ‘crazy’Ryan Mason demands explanation for why match-winner Diogo Jota was not sent offAnti-racism and Anti-far right campaign launched by Irish Congress of Trade UnionsShow more Top StoriesCourtsLawyers for Seán Dunne’s bankruptcy trustee want to be paid for monitoring ex-wife Gayle Killilea’s Twitter accountHealth & WellbeingAsk Allison: We haven’t a sex life since we had kids and my husband wants us to go to counsellingHealthDigestion taboos: Don’t ignore those embarrassing symptoms, experts urgeGaelic Football‘It’s meant to be a neutral venue’ - Kildare boss Glenn Ryan launches scathing attack on GAA after tight defeat to Dublin Latest NewsMoreIrish News Transfer of 75 Ukrainian refugees who had settled in Kerry halted after outcry14:40Celebrity News Duchess of Buccleuch dies ‘after short illness’ following operation, family says14:40Irish News Donald Trump Jr calls Ireland’s proposed hate speech laws ‘insane’14:38Videos Dublin Airport: 'I actually support this strike, even though it's not very convenient'14:35Other Sports ‘We do not see here neutrality’ – Ukraine to boycott judo world championships over Russia, Belarus inclusion14:32Celebrity News Ant and Dec to join young people supported by the Prince’s Trust at coronation14:30News How ancient Irish breeds of cattle could hold the key to solving environmental crisis14:29Leinster Rugby Leinster announce capacity of 19,000 for Saturday’s URC quarter-final clash with Sharks at Aviva Stadium14:27World News Three men living with prostate cancer attempt Yorkshire three peaks for charity14:00Videos Meet the farmer paralysed from the waist down who refuses to let that stop him driving a tractor13:57