Man tackled by passengers after trying to open Ryanair plane door moments before take-off

A man had to be tackled and restrained by other passengers on board a Ryanair flight after he became disruptive and tried to open the door moments before take-off. In a video uploaded to TikTok, a man can be seen getting up from his seat on a packed flight, removing his sunglasses and gesturing wildly at others on board before making his way down the aisle. The majority of passengers on the flight bound for London were returning from Croatian music festival Hideout, which took place at the end of June on the island of Pag.