An American man brought a live lobster from his local supermarket home in 2021 as an “experiment”, “to see if (he) could keep it alive”, and to his amazement, his pet, Leon the Lobster, is still “thriving” – now, his YouTube videos of his pet’s progress are “racking up millions of views”, and he admits the crustacean “must have a special place in (his) heart.” Credit: PA Media