Man knocks out two people in Dublin fight

Two men were assaulted following an altercation in Dublin City Centre which was captured on video last week.

The short video, which has been widely shared on social media, appears to show four men approaching another man on Talbot Street.

One man, who is dressed in a bright coloured t-shirt, approaches the man, who is dressed in dark clothing, and is then knocked to the ground.

He tries to get up but is hit a second time and appears to be knocked unconscious.

The camera then turns and focuses on the man lying on the ground when another punch is heard, a second man is then shown to appear unconscious on the ground.

The Irish Independent has contacted the gardaí in relation to this incident