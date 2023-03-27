Man in Venice criticised for jumping off building for social media video

The mayor of Venice has said he wants to issue a tourist with a “certificate of stupidity” and “a lot of kicks” after he jumped from a three-storey building into a canal.

Luigi Brugnaro shared footage of the incident to Twitter, calling him an “idiot”.

“We are trying to identify him, to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media.”

The clip shows the man belly-flopping into the canal, before emerging, seemingly unharmed, and being handed a towel by a friend.