Mack Hansen gives shorts to fans after Ireland's victory over Romania

Home > Videos Mack Hansen gives shorts to fans after Ireland's victory over RomaniaMack Hansen gives shorts to fans after Ireland's victory over RomaniaToday at 11:47Mack Hansen gives shorts to fans after Ireland's victory over Romania Popular VideosMoreIreland v Romania: Player ratings as Ireland cruise past Romania 82-8The moment Sean Quinn abruptly ends his interview with the Sunday Independent's Maeve SheehanIreland 82-8 Romania: Johnny Sexton speaks after his first game in six months Latest VideosIndo World Cup Daily: You always want more - Joe McCarthy and Jack Crowley on World Cup openerMack Hansen gives shorts to fans after Ireland's victory over RomaniaAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny MastersonGolden retrievers cool off in lido as dog swimming month begins in the UKOn-the-run terror suspect pulled off bike by plain-clothes officerThe Left Wing: ‘Off to a good start’ – post-match analysis of Ireland’s defeat of RomaniaIreland 82-8 Romania: Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton press conferenceAndy Farrell on Robbie Henshaw and Ireland's 82-8 win over RomaniaIreland 82-8 Romania: Johnny Sexton speaks after his first game in six monthsThe Nun II - Official TrailerShow more Top StoriesPersonal FinanceThe seven middle-class money traps that will make you poor CommentCiara Kelly: Kids’ fancy lunchbox ideas are a competitive-parenting conspiracy and I’m not buying into itAfricaLATEST | More than 2,000 people killed in Moroccan earthquake – many still trapped beneath the rubbleTheatre & Arts‘The room wasn’t ventilated, the bed actually touched the cooker, the washing machine was in the garden – all for €1k a month’ Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsBREAKING | Man and woman dead after Cavan house fire12:51Celebrity NewsEd Sheeran cancels US gig due to ‘some challenges’12:30Rugby World CupIndo World Cup Daily: You always want more - Joe McCarthy and Jack Crowley on World Cup opener12:29AfricaMorocco earthquake: ‘We felt like it was doomsday… ten seconds and everything was gone’12:18Rugby World Cup‘It wasn’t just by fluke he performs the way he does’ – Jack Crowley hails return of ‘true leader’ Johnny Sexton 12:07Celebrity NewsAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis ‘sorry’ for Danny Masterson support letters12:05VideosMack Hansen gives shorts to fans after Ireland's victory over Romania11:47International SoccerQPR man Sinclair Armstrong makes the cut for Dutch tie but Bohs’ Jonathan Afolabi misses out11:41CyclingPaul Kimmage: ‘This is not the way any human should be treated’11:30Celebrity NewsKate Garraway on ‘very lonely and very difficult’ time caring for husband11:20