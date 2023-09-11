Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kiss

Luis Rubiales has announced he has resigned as Spanish football federation president following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso. Rubiales kissed the player on the lips during the trophy presentation after Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual. FIFA suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour, and Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday which is now with Spain’s high court. A clip of Rubiales being interviewed by Piers Morgan has also been released, in which he said: “About my resignation – yes, I am going to do (it). Of course I cannot continue my work.