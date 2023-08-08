‘L’opportunité est f***ing énorme’ – Ronan O’Gara gives rousing team talk to La Rochelle players in French

Ronan O’Gara gives the most rousing Irish team talk to La Rochelle while speaking French

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has been seen introducing a bit of Irish vernacular to his team talks for his French charges.

‘Je m’en f***ing fous’ and ‘L’opportunité est f***ing énorme’ were some of the former Munster man’s choice phrases during a pep talk, which aired on French television channel Canal+ in a look behind the scenes at the two-time European champions.

O’Gara joined the French side as head coach in 2019. La Rochelle successfully defended their Champions Cup title during the 2022–23 season, coming from seventeen points down to defeat Leinster 27–26 in Dublin.

The title holders confirmed in December 2022 that O’Gara had extended his contract with the club until 2027.